Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $212.25 Million Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,556,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 472,922 shares during the quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Entegris worth $212,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Entegris by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Entegris by 0.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Entegris by 3.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in Entegris by 7.7% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.45. The stock had a trading volume of 39,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,660. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day moving average is $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $141.82. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $993.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.