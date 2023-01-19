Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $249.04 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,409,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,024 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up approximately 2.3% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.94% of Fastenal worth $249,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.95. 345,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,489,034. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.53. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading

