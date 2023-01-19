Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $345.58 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,015,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,483 shares during the period. Equifax accounts for 3.1% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 1.65% of Equifax worth $345,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.96. 27,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.58 and its 200-day moving average is $191.18. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $245.27.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

