Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 31,175 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,470,583 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,175 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 2.6% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $284,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,770,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,175,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Applied Materials by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,598,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $376,790,000 after buying an additional 1,099,462 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

AMAT stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.83. 68,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,598,741. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.08. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $155.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

