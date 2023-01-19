Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 6,767 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 3.9% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $431,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $582.26. The company had a trading volume of 19,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,429. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $618.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $550.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.64. The company has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.