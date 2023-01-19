Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$140.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CJT. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cormark cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$272.00 to C$247.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$207.00 to C$196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$188.60.

Cargojet Stock Down 3.5 %

TSE:CJT traded down C$4.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$113.62. 67,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,073. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$109.69 and a twelve month high of C$194.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$126.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$131.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 6.93.

About Cargojet

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$253.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cargojet will post 7.7600006 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

