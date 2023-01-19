Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of Carpenter Technology worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

CRS traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $43.23. 3,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,208. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average is $36.07. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.69. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $522.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. Equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

