Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CADNF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS CADNF traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.65. 920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931. Cascades has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

