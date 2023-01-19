CashBackPro (CBP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $76.44 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00003552 BTC on popular exchanges. CashBackPro has a market cap of $76.44 million and approximately $1,176.99 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00031204 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00039261 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004776 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00017743 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00230992 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000496 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.79176317 USD and is down -2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2,583.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.