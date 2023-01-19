Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Partners Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 128.8% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 250,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 140,848 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 30.6% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 350,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82,088 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 561.9% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 841,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 714,200 shares during the period.

Get Catalyst Partners Acquisition alerts:

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPARW remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,769. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.