Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after acquiring an additional 422,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after buying an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,089,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,480,000 after buying an additional 145,409 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,860,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,621,000 after buying an additional 51,546 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,186 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $252.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $260.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Articles

