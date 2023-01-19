Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Short Interest Update

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the December 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 46.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 176.9% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 40,092 shares during the last quarter.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of CEN stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,206. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

