Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Trading Down 5.8%

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.80. 10,913 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 127,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGAU. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,834,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,582 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 36.2% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 17,634,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684,526 shares during the period. Condire Management LP grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 50.5% in the third quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 10,531,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,239 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,793,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,605,000 after buying an additional 551,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,469,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,939,000 after buying an additional 159,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

