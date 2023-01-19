Centrica (LON:CNA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.97

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 96.92 ($1.18), with a volume of 38700966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.86 ($1.19).
CNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 118 ($1.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 144 ($1.76) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 130 ($1.59) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 128 ($1.56).
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.14. The firm has a market cap of £5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 978.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45.
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
