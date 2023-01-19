Centrica (LON:CNA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.97

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 96.92 ($1.18), with a volume of 38700966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.86 ($1.19).

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 118 ($1.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 144 ($1.76) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 130 ($1.59) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 128 ($1.56).

Centrica Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.14. The firm has a market cap of £5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 978.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45.

Insider Activity at Centrica

About Centrica

In related news, insider Amber Rudd bought 2,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £1,953.58 ($2,383.87). Insiders have bought a total of 7,363 shares of company stock worth $630,295 over the last 90 days.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

