Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.24

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.24 and traded as high as C$6.89. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$6.81, with a volume of 688,239 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.25 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.10. The company has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$300.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$286.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.7599999 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.