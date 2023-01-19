Channing Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Channing Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Price Performance

Shares of CNYA stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $33.96. 117,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $35.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66.

