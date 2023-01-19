Channing Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Channing Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares during the quarter. Infosys makes up approximately 1.2% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 34.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 20.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,478 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the second quarter valued at about $57,853,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,676,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $31,621,000. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE INFY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.80. 102,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,188,169. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $25.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INFY. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Investec upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

