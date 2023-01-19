Charles J. Meyers Sells 7,378 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $702.76. 289,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,246. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $776.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $674.72 and a 200-day moving average of $641.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,832,805,000 after purchasing an additional 82,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,151,771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after buying an additional 630,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,709,000 after buying an additional 250,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,445,000 after buying an additional 43,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

