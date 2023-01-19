Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Holdings Increased by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.20. 4,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,394. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.33. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

