Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI opened at $0.37 on Monday. Chembio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 60.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.14%. The company had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

About Chembio Diagnostics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 457,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

