Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CEMI opened at $0.37 on Monday. Chembio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 60.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.14%. The company had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter.
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.
