Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the December 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Price Performance

Shares of CHKR remained flat at $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,049. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $58.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 108.33% and a net margin of 83.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 million during the quarter.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0722 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 22.39%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.00%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

