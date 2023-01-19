Chia (XCH) Price Up 26.1% Over Last 7 Days

Chia (XCH) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Chia has a total market cap of $257.56 million and approximately $12.18 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia coin can now be purchased for about $41.14 or 0.00195934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chia has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chia

Chia was first traded on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,259,559 coins and its circulating supply is 6,259,915 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

