Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CSSEP stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.35. 8,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,486. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.07. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $27.34.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.