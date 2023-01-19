China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.50

Shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.50 and traded as high as $6.97. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 155,025 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAAS has been the topic of several research reports. Greenridge Global downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

China Automotive Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $198.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51.

Institutional Trading of China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.56 million. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Equities research analysts expect that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.21% of China Automotive Systems worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

Featured Stories

