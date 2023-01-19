China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Short Interest Update

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,378,700 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the December 15th total of 1,671,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Life Insurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
China Life Insurance Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of CILJF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 25,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,391. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $1.94.
China Life Insurance Company Profile
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.
