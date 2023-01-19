CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Director Buys $150,060.00 in Stock

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) Director Perry Meyer acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $150,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.86. 309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,502. CHS Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $27.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.75%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCM Get Rating ) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

