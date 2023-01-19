Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $24,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 29,309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,058,000 after purchasing an additional 750,607 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,274,000 after purchasing an additional 434,799 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 507.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,049,000 after purchasing an additional 376,859 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,747,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 882,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,572,000 after purchasing an additional 331,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.91.

Chubb Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $220.57 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $230.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.