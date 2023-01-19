Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 1.3% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 967,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,049,000 after acquiring an additional 133,116 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Linker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Chubb by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chubb Stock Performance

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $220.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $230.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.41. The company has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

