Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.50

Shares of Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83.
Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings, Inc is a retail company, which engages in providing luxury skin care products from the Dead Sea. The firm focuses on biotechnological developments of the healthcare maintenance system. The company was founded on February 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.
