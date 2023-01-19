Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,939,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,637,000 after buying an additional 168,607 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,739,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,700,000 after buying an additional 175,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,546,000 after buying an additional 46,040 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,028,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,628,000 after buying an additional 60,282 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRUS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

CRUS stock opened at $85.89 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $93.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.74.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.45. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $540.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

