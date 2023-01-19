Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,649 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.90 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.26. The company has a market cap of $192.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.