Citigroup Downgrades Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Neutral

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $20.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.88 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. Research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $1,087,947.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,093,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 156,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

