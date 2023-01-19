Civic Tops One Day Volume of $17.12 Million (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. During the last week, Civic has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $99.07 million and $17.12 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can now be bought for about $0.0991 or 0.00000477 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Civic Token Profile

Civic’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com.

Civic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

