Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,498,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares during the quarter. Claros Mortgage Trust accounts for about 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 5.37% of Claros Mortgage Trust worth $88,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $737,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

CMTG traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,267. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 60.83, a quick ratio of 60.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.84.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.