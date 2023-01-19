Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) CEO Andres Fajardo Sells 57,669 Shares

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) CEO Andres Fajardo sold 57,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $23,067.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,934 shares in the company, valued at $210,373.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andres Fajardo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Andres Fajardo sold 5,133 shares of Clever Leaves stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $1,745.22.

Clever Leaves Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLVR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. 4,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,953. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $3.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clever Leaves ( NASDAQ:CLVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 44.71% and a negative net margin of 352.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLVR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Clever Leaves from $4.30 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Clever Leaves from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.80 price objective on shares of Clever Leaves in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clever Leaves during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Clever Leaves by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Clever Leaves by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

