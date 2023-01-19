CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:CNA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,875. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.05.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNA Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $883,174.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,080.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 118,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in CNA Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 62,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in CNA Financial by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in CNA Financial by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 15,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in CNA Financial by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

