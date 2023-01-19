Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives $86.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.20.

CGEAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Cogeco Communications stock opened at $58.53 on Thursday. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of $47.31 and a 12-month high of $91.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.00.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

