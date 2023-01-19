Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) PT Raised to $71.00 at KeyCorp

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 138.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.37. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $72.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.36). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.71 million. Research analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Marc Montagner acquired 10,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.88 per share, for a total transaction of $548,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,114.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $548,147.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,037. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc Montagner purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.88 per share, for a total transaction of $548,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,114.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,252 shares of company stock worth $1,636,982. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 862.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

