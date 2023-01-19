Cohen Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up about 1.2% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,234,000 after buying an additional 1,442,537 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,594,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,829,000 after buying an additional 1,063,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marriott International by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,897,000 after purchasing an additional 612,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MAR. Citigroup lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.57.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.5 %

MAR stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.93. 21,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,254. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.55. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.