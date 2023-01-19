Cohen Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.57 on Thursday, reaching $274.31. 805,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,833,492. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $374.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.16 and a 200-day moving average of $287.73.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

