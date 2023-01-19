Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 1.9% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,227. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

