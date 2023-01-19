Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 474 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx Stock Down 1.2 %

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $240.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.52.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.34. 16,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.48. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $256.49.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.