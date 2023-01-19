Coin98 (C98) Tops One Day Volume of $15.82 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $43.58 million and approximately $15.82 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000965 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Coin98 has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.17 or 0.01396963 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006895 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000211 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015772 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000556 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00033170 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.36 or 0.01749287 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

