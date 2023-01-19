Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Trading Up 12% This Week

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 19th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $984.66 million and $12.80 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,534.70 or 0.07336488 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00430089 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,299.91 or 0.30187125 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.43 or 0.00773520 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.