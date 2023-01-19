Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Plans $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th.

Colgate-Palmolive has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 60 years. Colgate-Palmolive has a payout ratio of 54.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 2.4 %

CL stock opened at $76.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.88. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.04. The stock has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $548,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $541,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.