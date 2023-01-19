Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Down 92.9% in December

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the December 15th total of 153,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 135 to CHF 146 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 130 to CHF 138 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 119 to CHF 135 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 160 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 125 to CHF 137 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.76. 152,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,148. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $15.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

