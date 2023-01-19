Compound (COMP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $28.30 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $344.03 million and $28.30 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $47.34 or 0.00224518 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded up 26.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00099436 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00056347 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00029076 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000364 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 48.56716478 USD and is down -5.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 321 active market(s) with $52,024,401.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

