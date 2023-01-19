Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

CNCE stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,326,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,231. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77.

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $66,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 971,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,030,170.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9,436.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

