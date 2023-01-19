Concordium 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $467,993.35 (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, Concordium has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Concordium has a total market cap of $47.33 million and $467,993.35 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Concordium Profile

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,227,385,837 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

