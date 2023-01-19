Concordium (CCD) Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

Concordium (CCD) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Concordium has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Concordium has a market capitalization of $46.64 million and approximately $440,703.98 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00426893 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,270.56 or 0.29967484 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.12 or 0.00774784 BTC.

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,227,385,837 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

